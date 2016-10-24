版本:
Syngenta confident ChemChina deal will happen this year-spokesman

ZURICH Oct 24 Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta remains optimistic that a $43 billion takeover by Chinese state-owned chemical company ChemChina will wrap up by the end of this year, a Syngenta spokesman said.

"We are confident to conclude by year end," he said.

He was reacting to news that ChemChina had not offered concessions to the European Commission over the acquisition, which sent Syngenta shares sharply lower on Monday. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)

