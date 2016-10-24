Syngenta confident ChemChina deal will happen this year-spokesman

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
ZURICH Oct 24 Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta remains optimistic that a $43 billion takeover by Chinese state-owned chemical company ChemChina will wrap up by the end of this year, a Syngenta spokesman said.
"We are confident to conclude by year end," he said.
He was reacting to news that ChemChina had not offered concessions to the European Commission over the acquisition, which sent Syngenta shares sharply lower on Monday. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.