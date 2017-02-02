EU set to approve ChemChina's $43 bln bid for Syngenta - sources

BRUSSELS Feb 2 EU antitrust regulators are set
to approve ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Swiss
pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese
company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
The deal is the largest foreign acquisition ever by a
Chinese company.
ChemChina will divest a couple of national product
registrations, including existing products and a few in the
pipeline, in more than a dozen EU countries to allay the
European Commission's concerns, one of the people said.
The products are generally from ChemChina unit and Israeli
crop protection company Adama while a few are from Syngenta, the
person said. No plants, facilities or personnel are involved.
