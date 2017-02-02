UPDATE 1-EU set to approve ChemChina's $43 bln bid for Syngenta - sources

(Adds European Commission decline comment, Syngenta comment,
details, shares)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Feb 2 ChemChina is set to
secure conditional EU antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid
for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the
largest foreign acquisition by a Chinese company, two people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The deal is important for China, the world's largest
agricultural market, which is seeking to secure the food supply
for its huge population. Syngenta's portfolio of top-tier
chemicals and patent-protected seeds would boost its potential
output.
The Chinese state-owned company has agreed to minor
concessions to allay the European Commission's concerns over its
takeover of the world's largest pesticides maker. Regulators had
been worried that the deal may lead to higher prices and fewer
choices for farmers.
ChemChina will divest a couple of national product
registrations, including existing products and a few in the
pipeline, in more than a dozen EU countries, one of the people
said.
The products are generally from ChemChina unit and Israeli
crop protection company Adama while a few are from Syngenta, the
person said. No plants, facilities or personnel are involved.
Adama is the largest supplier of generic crop protection
products in Europe.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment. It
was not immediately possible to reach ChemChina for a comment
outside regular office hours. Syngenta said it has not been
notified of any decision by the Commission.
The Commission may announce its approval next month, ahead
of its scheduled April 12 deadline, the source said.
Syngenta shares were 0.45 percent higher at 426.4 Swiss
francs in late trade. The deal has already been approved by a
U.S. national security panel.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Adam
Jourdan in Shanghai and Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Editing by Keith
Weir)