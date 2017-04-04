ChemChina, Syngenta win U.S. antitrust approval for deal

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
WASHINGTON, April 4 The China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, has won U.S. antitrust approval to merge with Switzerland's Syngenta AG on condition that it divest three pesticides, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm