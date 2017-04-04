版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:08 BJT

ChemChina, Syngenta win U.S. antitrust approval for deal

WASHINGTON, April 4 The China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, has won U.S. antitrust approval to merge with Switzerland's Syngenta AG on condition that it divest three pesticides, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐