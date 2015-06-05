REFILE-DEALTALK-Monsanto plots pricey Syngenta comeback amid growing scepticism

(refiles JUNE 4 story to spell out Swiss francs per share in
By Pamela Barbaglia and Ludwig Burger
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 4 U.S. agrochemicals firm
Monsanto Co and its advisers are working flat out to accommodate
Syngenta's qualms about regulatory hurdles to a deal whose
perils may well outweigh the rewards.
Investment bankers and analysts expect Monsanto to increase
its bid by about 10 percent, to just short of 500 Swiss francs
per share, while others say Monsanto cannot afford to be scorned
by the target again and would be ready to offer potentially
close to 550 francs.
But chances that antitrust regulators will block the deal
remain high since the combined entity would control more than 40
percent of the U.S. seeds market.
"The deal may not happen," said a source close to Syngenta,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
He mentioned growing scepticism among Syngenta's board that
antitrust hurdles could be overcome.
Driven by regulatory concerns, Monsanto said on May 20 it
would make the deal "really clean" and "really easy to get
done," in the words of the U.S. group's Chief Operating Officer
Brett Begemann, by selling Syngenta's entire seeds business and
certain crop chemical assets.
Yet the deal is anything but easy.
Sources said Monsanto has recently made changes to its team
of external legal advisers in an effort to win Syngenta's
support, which it needs to follow the deal through.
Antitrust advisers of both companies have met twice in New
York, most recently a week ago, a person familiar with the
matter said, but it remains unclear whether there has been any
agreement.
Selling Syngenta's seeds business, which accounts for about
30 percent of the group's sales and which commands an 8 percent
global market share, means unravelling Syngenta's "integrated"
strategy of managing the seeds and pesticides product lines as
one, in place since 2011.
Syngenta's board, led by Michel Demare, wants a "safe deal"
and is unwilling to share the risk of the deal falling apart
after months of regulatory scrutiny.
The Swiss firm, the world's largest agrochemical maker by
market share, expects regulators to consider the combined
group's dominance of the broader agricultural inputs market and
not look just at seeds and chemicals markets separately, said
people with knowledge of the industry.
Even excluding Syngenta's seeds business, the combined group
would still command roughly 30 percent of the global seeds and
pesticides market. That figure would be much higher in North and
South American markets, where Monsanto generates about 80
percent of the group's revenues.
MANAGERS IN A BIND
Beside undertaking a radical change of strategy, Syngenta
would also face reputational risks as Monsanto's key products
are challenged by regulatory scrutiny and a consumer backlash in
Monsanto's top market, the United States.
Syngenta will find it hard to weigh up any substantial
breakup fee, which sources say will be a key element of any bid,
against management attention diverted by a futile merger
project.
But if Syngenta continues to reject Monsanto's or any rival
bidders' advances, the onus will be on management to create the
same value going it alone.
Analysts on average expect earnings per share at the Swiss
group, created from the agribusinesses of Novartis and
AstraZeneca in 2000, to grow an average 6-7 percent per annum
over the next three years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Syngenta's integrated business model of folding seeds into
its pesticides business has missed expectations in core markets
such as Western Europe and the United States, analysts say.
Monsanto first tested Syngenta's appetite for a deal in
2014.
Last month it offered to buy the business for $45 billion
with a 45-percent cash offer. But the bid, which valued Syngenta
at 449 francs per share, was rebuffed.
The St. Louis-based group is now pressured by industry
rivals who may step in to derail its takeover plans.
On Thursday Reuters exclusively reported that BASF
is discussing a potential counter-bid with investment
banks.
A combination of BASF and Syngenta would also face major
anti-trust issues, especially in fungicides and in Europe,
analysts say.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by
Giles Elgood)