Syngenta may seek partners, JVs after product review -chairman in paper

ZURICH Aug 29 Syngenta AG may seek
partners to help improve its product lineup after a thorough
review in the wake of a rebuffed takeover approach from Monsanto
Co, the agrichemicals group's chairman told a Swiss
newspaper.
Syngenta's board is under pressure from shareholders to show
how it plans to generate value after turning its back on
Monsanto's $47 billion cash-and-share offer, which it said
undervalued the company and had too great an execution risk.
In an interview with Finanz und Wirtschaft, Michel Demare
said it was too early to discuss what steps Syngenta planned to
boost its results.
But he added: "We will subject our product portfolio to a
total review, especially on the seed side. Then we will see if
there are appropriate transactions to improve ourselves, perhaps
with partnerships and joint ventures."
Asked about short-term steps it could take, he said: "Some
of these things can be done in the short term. But what we do
not want is to improve earnings in the short term at the expense
of the future. We must remain responsible."
Demare said he had no concerns about activist shareholders
and had no immediate plans to try to forge a group of core
investors from the company's fragmented investor base.
"But if we made a major acquisition, it would be possible
for example to take a major investor on board who co-financed
the transaction by purchasing Syngenta shares," he added.
Demare said he took six calls from Monsanto boss Hugh Grant
in the first two weeks of August alone and had no idea what
Grant planned next.
Some Syngenta investors have expressed dismay that the
company did not at least open talks with Monsanto. "For me it is
clear that the chairman did not behave as many shareholders
would have wished," FuW quoted Artisan Partners fund manager
Richard Logan as saying.
Demare acknowledged Syngenta had to "explain ourselves,
regain trust and deliver results" but also dismissed as
"illusion" the offer price of 449 Swiss francs and then 470
francs per share that Monsanto said it had proposed. He noted
the 18 months it would have taken to wrap up any deal.
Syngenta shares fell 18 percent on news Monsanto was
abandoning its approach and closed on Friday at 323.70 francs.
Demare noted the stock was slightly above the level it was
when Monsanto emerged as a suitor, while rivals' shares were
down by as much as a fifth.
He said Syngenta's cost-cutting programme was ahead of plan
but could be expanded should it find more room to cut.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by John Stonestreet)