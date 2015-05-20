版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 20日 星期三 22:01 BJT

Syngenta says Monsanto proposals won't appease regulators

ZURICH/FRANKFURT May 20 Swiss crop chemicals maker Syngenta said on Wednesday that Monsanto's proposal to sell Syngenta's entire seeds business to pave the way for a merger of the two groups would not be enough to allay regulators' concerns about the tie-up.

"The Syngenta board's rejection of the Monsanto proposal was made in full knowledge of everything they have announced today. The regulatory hurdles are more challenging than implied by the announcement," a Syngenta spokesman said in a statement.

Monsanto earlier said it remained confident it could address regulatory concerns by taking measures including selling all of Syngenta's seeds and traits businesses and "certain overlapping chemistry assets". (Reporting by Paul Arnold and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐