UPDATE 1-Syngenta says board unanimously rejected Monsanto offer

(Adds chairman quotes and details)
ZURICH Aug 26 Swiss agrichemicals group
Syngenta AG said its board unanimously rejected a
revised offer from suitor Monsanto Co., which then
dropped its takeover approach.
The offer, which Syngenta said was worth 433 Swiss francs
per share as of the market close on Aug. 25, "significantly
undervalued the company and was fraught with execution risk," it
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Recent market volatility had highlighted the "significant
risk" for Syngenta shareholders from the structure of the
proposal, which it said had not addressed key issues in
sufficient detail, the statement added.
"We engaged with Monsanto in good faith and highlighted
those key issues which required more concrete information in
order to continue a dialogue," Syngenta Chairman Michel Demare
said.
"Our board is confident that Syngenta's long-term prospects
remain very attractive with a leading portfolio and a promising
pipeline of new products and technologies. We are committed to
accelerate shareholder value creation."
Syngenta said Monsanto's verbal offer lacked details that
would have let it properly assess the proposed new entity, which
it said would have been 30 percent owned by Syngenta
shareholders.
It cited lack of clarity on Monsanto's estimate of total
cost and revenue synergies, assumptions on net sales proceeds
from seeds and traits, the nature and extent of regulatory
covenants Monsanto was prepared to offer, and the assessment of
risks and benefits from a tax inversion to Britain.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes and
David Evans)