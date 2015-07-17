In bid for Syngenta, Monsanto woos U.S. farmer support

| July 17
July 17 As Monsanto Co struggles to convince
rival Syngenta AG to discuss a potential merger, the seed and
agrochemical giant is also wooing U.S. farmers, aiming to ease
concerns about the proposed tie-up that could prompt regulatory
challenges.
Company executives have been criss-crossing the U.S.
heartland, meeting with soybean and corn growers and a range of
powerful farm lobby organizations to seek their support, company
and farm officials say. And the company has launched a website
promoting the benefits of the proposed $45 billion acquisition
of Syngenta, which the Swiss company has thus far
rebuffed.
Monsanto leaders have also been making appearances
on national and regional broadcasts to make their case that
combining two of the world's largest agricultural companies will
help - not hurt - their customers.
The efforts follow weeks of Monsanto executive meetings with
Syngenta shareholders.
It's an all-out approach that analysts and marketing experts
say is unusual in a corporate acquisition effort, and one that
requires Monsanto to walk a fine line.
"If they soothe the worries of the marketplace that helps a
lot," said William Carner, a Westminster College business
professor and marketing expert.
"They've got to show Syngenta how profitable this will be.
At the same time they have to tell the markets they aren't going
to gouge them. It's a nice little tightrope they've got
themselves on," Carner said.
Among those Monsanto has been lobbying is the American Farm
Bureau Federation, which calls itself the "voice of
agriculture."
The group has no formal position on the proposal. But Dale
Moore, who oversees its public policy arm, said there are
questions about how prices and product innovation could be
impacted.
Monsanto is the world's largest seed company, while Syngenta
is a global leader in farm chemicals.
"One question would be if this is going to cause a
contraction in new R&D or leverage it. We love competition
because competition usually means there is... choice," Moore
said.
Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold said Monsanto's push could
help lower regulatory antitrust hurdles.
"If the customer gets on board... that would put less
pressure on regulators to scrutinize the deal or block it,"
Arnold said.
Monsanto Chairman Hugh Grant said Friday he is frustrated
with Syngenta's refusal to come to the bargaining table.
"They need to get real and see if we can get this over the
line," Grant said in a televised appearance on CNBC.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Christian
Plumb)