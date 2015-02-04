Syngenta says expects currency effects to eat into earnings

ZURICH Feb 4 Syngenta, the world's
largest maker of crop chemicals, said on Wednesday it expected
its operating profit to stagnate this year as currency effects
eat into earnings.
In 2014, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1 percent to $2.93 billion. The Swiss
company also reported full-year net profit of $1.62 billion,
down 2 percent on the year before, a smaller-than-expected
decline than had been predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"EBITDA after the impact of currencies will be around the
2014 level," Syngenta Chief Executive Mike Mack said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)