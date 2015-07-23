Syngenta posts H1 earnings above market view

ZURICH, July 23 Syngenta, the world's
largest pesticides maker, posted better than expected earnings
for the first half and highlighted the sales potential of new
products under development, as it battles Monsanto's $45
billion takeover proposal.
First half adjusted earnings per share declined 6 percent to
$14.7, above the average estimate of $12.5 in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Sales of $7.63 billion, down 10 percent from a year earlier
but up 3 percent when adjusted for currency swings, also
exceeded the market view.
It also announced an expanded development pipeline with peak
sales potential of over $3.6 billion and confirmed its 2015 and
2018 targets.
