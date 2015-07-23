版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 7月 23日 星期四 13:16 BJT

Syngenta posts H1 earnings above market view

ZURICH, July 23 Syngenta, the world's largest pesticides maker, posted better than expected earnings for the first half and highlighted the sales potential of new products under development, as it battles Monsanto's $45 billion takeover proposal.

First half adjusted earnings per share declined 6 percent to $14.7, above the average estimate of $12.5 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales of $7.63 billion, down 10 percent from a year earlier but up 3 percent when adjusted for currency swings, also exceeded the market view.

It also announced an expanded development pipeline with peak sales potential of over $3.6 billion and confirmed its 2015 and 2018 targets.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

