UPDATE 1-Syngenta profit beats view as price hikes cushion forex hit

* FY EBITDA $2.93 bln vs poll avg $2.86 bln

* 2014 sales $15.13 bln vs poll avg $15.07 bln

* Currency hit $90 mln after price increases

* Sees 2015 EBITDA stagnating as forex bites

* Shares indicated 2.8 pct higher (Adds sales, details on currency impact, CFO comment, share price indication)

ZURICH, Feb 4 Syngenta, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals, reported an unexpected rise in 2014 operating earnings and raised its dividend, as price increases partly offset a slide in the Russian and Ukrainian currencies.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1 percent to $2.93 billion, exceeding an average analyst forecast for a 1.1 percent decline to $2.86 billion in a Reuters poll.

Price increases offset about half of the currency loss following the sharp depreciation of the Russian rouble and Ukrainian hryvnia, reducing the hit to earnings from foreign exchange fluctuations to $90 million, the Swiss company said.

Sales rose 3 percent to $15.13 billion against a forecast $15.07 billion, as the sale of crop protection products and seeds in former Soviet states rebounded in the fourth quarter.

Syngenta, which sells seeds and also makes chemicals to kill bugs and weeds, said it would pay shareholders a 2014 dividend of 11 Swiss francs per share, 10 percent more than a year earlier.

The company's shares were seen rising 2.8 percent at the market open, according to pre-market indications from Julius Baer.

Syngenta predicted its operating earnings would stagnate this year as negative currency effects eat up price increases and the positive impact of lower oil prices.

Finance chief John Ramsay told Reuters he saw lower oil prices having a positive impact of about $50 million this year and $150 million next year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)