Syngenta CFO says expects North America recovery in Q2

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
ZURICH, April 17 Syngenta expects its North America business to recover in the second quarter after a harsh winter in the United States weighed on business in the first three months of the year, the Swiss firm's finance chief told Reuters.
"We're looking very much, as best we can tell, at a normal season so that will mean that we will get a recovery in the second quarter," Chief Financial Officer John Ramsey said in an interview on Friday.
Earlier, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals maintained its full-year targets after posting a bigger-than-expected fall in first quarter sales. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Noah Barkin)
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.