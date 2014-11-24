Syngenta targets savings of $265 mln in 2015 from cost cuts

ZURICH Nov 24 Syngenta said on Monday its cost-cutting programme should reap $265 million in savings next year as part of its long-term plan to boost profitability.

The world's largest maker of crop chemicals said it expected to save $115 million due to its new commercial structure, while consolidating its R&D sites and outsourcing standard research should help it cut a further $50 million in costs in 2015.

It expects another $100 million in savings by reducing its fixed cost overheads and moving some jobs to lower cost locations. Around 1,800 jobs across the company will either be cut or relocated as a result of the measures, Syngenta said.

The savings in 2015 form part of a plan announced in February to save $1 billion by 2018. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Sunil Nair)