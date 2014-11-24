UPDATE 1-Syngenta to reap $265 million from cost cuts in 2015

* Targets $1 billion in cost cuts by 2018
* Measures will affect around 1,800 jobs
(Adds details on cost-savings plan)
ZURICH Nov 24 Syngenta, the world's
largest maker of crop chemicals, said it expects to reap $265
million in savings next year as part of its long-term
cost-cutting plan to boost profitability.
The Swiss company, which sells seeds and also makes
chemicals to kill bugs and weeds, is targeting $1 billion in
cost savings by 2018 by reorganising its commercial, R&D and
global operations.
On Monday, Syngenta gave details of the savings it expects
to make in 2015, with $115 million coming from a simplified
marketing and management structure.
The Basel-based firm said consolidating its R&D sites and
outsourcing simpler research work should also help it cut a
further $50 million in costs next year.
It expects another $100 million in savings by reducing its
fixed cost overheads and moving some jobs to lower-cost
locations. Around 1,800 jobs across the company will either be
cut or relocated as a result of the measures, Syngenta said.
The savings programme is aimed at improving the company's
financial performance after falling short of profit expectations
in 2013.
Earlier this month, Syngenta said its 2014 profit margin
would be hit by an unfavourable shift in crops from corn to
soybean in North America and lower-than-expected prices for its
products in Latin America.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Sunil Nair)