公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日

U.S. lawmakers call for USDA to review Syngenta deal - WSJ

WASHINGTON, March 23 Senator Chuck Grassley and other U.S. lawmakers are pushing for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to have a formal role in weighing ChemChina's planned take over of Switzerland's Syngenta, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The USDA has previously voiced concern over the deal for Syngenta, which is a top U.S. supplier of pesticides, soybean seeds and corn, according to the Journal.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

