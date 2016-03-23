U.S. lawmakers call for USDA to review Syngenta deal - WSJ

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
WASHINGTON, March 23 Senator Chuck Grassley and other U.S. lawmakers are pushing for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to have a formal role in weighing ChemChina's planned take over of Switzerland's Syngenta, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The USDA has previously voiced concern over the deal for Syngenta, which is a top U.S. supplier of pesticides, soybean seeds and corn, according to the Journal.
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.