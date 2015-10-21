版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 21日 星期三

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Syngenta says CEO Mike Mack steps down

(Adds company name in headline)

Oct 21 Oct 21 Syngenta AG : * Board announcement - CEO Mike Mack steps down * Says Mike Mack has informed the board of his intention to step down as chief executive officer * John Ramsay, chief financial officer, is appointed CEO ad interim until the appointment of a new chief executive * Source text for Eikon

