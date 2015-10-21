CORRECTED-BRIEF-Syngenta says CEO Mike Mack steps down

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 Oct 21 Syngenta AG : * Board announcement - CEO Mike Mack steps down * Says Mike Mack has informed the board of his intention to step down as chief executive officer * John Ramsay, chief financial officer, is appointed CEO ad interim until the appointment of a new chief executive * Source text for Eikon
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.