瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三

BRIEF-Syngenta gets 94 pct of Devgen shares

BRUSSELS Dec 12 Syngenta AG : * Media release: successful completion of initial acceptance period of tender

offer for Devgen NV ; reopening of offer * Says 94.11 percent of the total number of shares in Devgen have

been tendered under the terms of the offer

