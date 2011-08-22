Syngenta sues Bunge over rejection of GMO corn type

* Syngenta claims Bunge refusing its GMO corn seed
* Cites lack of China export approval
By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug 22 Syngenta Seeds, a unit
of the world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta AG
SYNN.VX has filed suit against major grain handler Bunge
(BG.N) for refusing to accept a type of its biotech corn.
Syngenta claims Bunge's North America operations are
illegally refusing to handle a type of genetically modified
corn that is designed to protect the crop against insect
damage.
In the suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in the
northern district of Iowa, Syngenta claims Bunge has notified
customers that it won't accept Syngenta's new corn, Agrisure
Viptera, which received U.S. regulatory approval last year.
Syngenta said Bunge has singled out its corn, along with a
type of soybean from DuPont's (DD.N) Pioneer Hi-Bred
International, stating elevators cannot accept the grain
because they don't have necessary international approval from
major export destinations.
Syngenta said the action is illegal and said it does have
approvals for export to "major" export destinations, including
Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, the
Philippines, Korea and Taiwan.
It does not have approval for China, however, and China has
been buying an increasing amount of U.S. grain in recent
months.
Approval of the trait is pending in China and is expected
early 2012, Syngenta said.
Syngenta said in its lawsuit that China is not a major
export market for U.S. corn because U.S. corn imports
represented less than 3 percent of the total 2010-2011 U.S.
corn exports.
As well, Syngenta said much of the corn Bunge receives in
its network of grain elevators stays within the United States.
Bunge has licensed warehouses in Alabama, Arkansas,
California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky,
Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and
Tennessee.
Bunge officials did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
