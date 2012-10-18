Syngenta appoints ABB CFO Demare as new chairman

ZURICH Oct 18 The world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta AG has appointed ABB finance chief Michel Demare as its new chairman.

Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as well as genetically modified seeds, said Demare will succeed Martin Taylor from the next annual general meeting on April 23, 2013. Taylor had already announced he is retiring.

ABB said in a separate statement that Demare, 56, was stepping down to concentrate on his board mandates and said a successor would be announced in due course. Demare joined ABB in 2005 and acted as interim CEO for part of 2008.