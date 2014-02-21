ADM says will not accept crops with new Syngenta GMO corn trait

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 21 Archer Daniels Midland Co
, one of the world's top grain traders, on Friday said it
will not accept crops containing a new genetically modified
Syngenta AG corn trait because it is not approved by
major export markets.
Corn seeds containing Syngenta's Agrisure Duracade trait are
available for planting in the United States for the first time
this year after U.S. authorities cleared the strain in 2013. The
trait has not been approved for import by China or the European
Union, both major buyers of U.S. crops.
"Because of the importance of exports to American
agriculture, ADM will not accept, against any export or domestic
processing contract, any commodity that contains the Duracade
trait, unless it is approved in all of our major export
markets," ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson told Reuters. "For
now, we reserve the right to test deliveries and decline those
that contain Duracade."
Cargill Inc, the top exporter of U.S. grain and
oilseeds, last week said it will not accept crops containing
Duracade for delivery against export contracts. Bunge Ltd
, another major agricultural trading house, also has
signaled it will not handle crops containing the trait until it
is cleared by China.