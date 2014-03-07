Syngenta details rules for controversial new GMO corn seed

| CHICAGO, March 7
CHICAGO, March 7 Syngenta AG will
require U.S. farmers who plant a new and controversial type of
genetically modified corn this spring to pledge in writing not
to ship it China or the European Union, a trade association said
on Friday.
The mandate is the latest step by the world's largest crop
chemicals company to calm concerns among global grain exporters
about corn seed containing the Agrisure Duracade trait, which is
available for planting for the first time this year.
Top traders Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd
and Cargill Inc have said they will limit their
handling of crops containing Duracade because the trait is not
approved by China or the EU, both major
importers.
Their stance has divided the U.S. agricultural sector, with
Syngenta and some farmers insisting that growers need access to
new technology to save money and improve harvests. Corn seeds
containing Duracade are engineered to combat pests called
rootworms.
Growers who plant Duracade crops must sign a "Syngenta
Stewardship Agreement" that requires them to feed the harvest to
livestock or poultry on the farm or to deliver it to a grain
facility that does not export it to China or the EU, the
National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA) said in a newsletter.
To prevent Duracade corn from accidentally mingling with
approved varieties, Syngenta will advise farmers to harvest it
separately, store it in separate bins, and surround fields of
Duracade corn with "buffer" rows of another variety, the
newsletter said.
"Naturally one could ask why even go to all this trouble to
release it if they're going to ask the farmers and the buyers to
follow these recommendations so rigidly," said Bob Nielsen, an
agronomy professor and extension corn specialist at Purdue
University.
"The devil will still be in the details as to whether
growers and buyers faithfully abide by these recommendations."
Syngenta has not responded to questions from Reuters about
the plan.
Company officials, including Syngenta Seeds President David
Morgan, presented details of the Duracade agreement in a March 4
meeting with the NGFA and the North American Export Grain
Association, according to the newsletter. The groups have urged
Syngenta to halt sales of Duracade and another GMO variety until
they are approved by major importers.
Syngenta has declined and "rejected direct requests" at the
meeting to assume liability if Duracade corn is accidentally
sent to buyers that have barred it, according to the NGFA.
Syngenta estimated Duracade corn will be planted on
approximately 250,000 to 300,000 acres in a "launch zone" that
includes top growing states such as Iowa and Illinois, the
newsletter said. Corn was planted on 95.4 million acres in the
United States last year.