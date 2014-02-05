Syngenta says 'sold out' of GMO corn trait banned by China

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 5 Syngenta AG, under
pressure from U.S. grain exporters to suspend sales of seeds
containing a new genetically modified corn trait that is not
approved in China, said on Wednesday it has already "sold out"
of the product.
Demand for the Agrisure Duracade trait has been strong
because it is engineered to fight crop infestations of a
damaging pest called rootworm, Chief Operating Officer Davor
Pisk told analysts on a conference call.
By announcing that all seeds containing the trait had been
sold, Syngenta shifted the focus of a farm-sector controversy
back to grain merchants, who must decide whether they will buy
grain produced from the seed by farmers.
Syngenta, the world's largest crop chemicals company, has
faced calls from top U.S. grain groups to halt the
commercialization of Duracade and another genetically modified
corn trait called Agrisure Viptera until China approves the
products for import.
The National Grain and Feed Association and North American
Export Grain Association asked Syngenta last month to suspend
the commercial use of the traits following the rejection of
multiple cargoes of U.S. corn by Chinese authorities since
November. The rejected cargoes contained the Viptera trait,
known as MIR 162.
The planting of Duracade this spring threatens new
disruptions as well as millions of dollars in potential losses
for global grain traders, if the strain gets mixed into the
mainstream supply chain and prompts another round of rejections
from China, as some analysts fear.
Syngenta has declined to suspend sales of either product.
The company has not seen any negative impact on Duracade orders
in North America since the grain groups warned it could further
hurt trade, Pisk said after Syngenta reported a
lower-than-expected profit for 2013.
"We've got very strong orders, particularly for our Duracade
product which is coming to market for the first time," he said,
according to a transcript of the call. "We're sold out for that
product."
He added that "the amount of Duracade that we have
represents single digits in terms of our total portfolio."
Leaders of the U.S. grain groups were not available to
comment.
Syngenta had said the Duracade trait would be available for
planting for the first time this year in "limited quantities"
after U.S. authorities cleared it for sale and cultivation last
year.
Syngenta applied for Chinese import approval of the trait in
March 2013 after U.S. authorities cleared it in February. In
theory, China's agriculture ministry has 270 days to make a
decision. However, industry sources say it can take as long as
two years after a strain is approved by the United States.
Syngenta also is waiting for the European Union to approve
Duracade for import. The company won import approval from Mexico
and South Korea in September and from Japan in August. It also
has import approval from Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.
Viptera received U.S. approval in 2010 and has been awaiting
approval from China for more than two years. The European Union
approved Viptera for import in 2012.
"It doesn't actually achieve anything to suspend Viptera
sales given that we've got a history now of many years of sales
in the U.S., and of course a number of years of successful
shipments to China," Pisk said on the call.
Foreign approvals are important because the United States is
expected to export 1.45 billion bushels of corn in the marketing
year that ends Aug. 31, accounting for 10 percent of the last
harvest.
MEETING WITH GROWERS
Syngenta has been discussing the launch of Duracade with the
National Corn Growers Association (NGFA) to "try to find a way
to introduce this into the commercial stream that does not
provide a tremendous amount of risk," said Nathan Fields, the
association's director of biotechnology and economic analysis.
An NGFA committee that deals with trade policy and
biotechnology met with representatives of Syngenta and other
major seed-technology companies this week in part to discuss how
Syngenta was proceeding with Duracade, Fields said.
"There's a way that you can do some sort of a soft launch or
a limited launch," he said.
The participants also discussed different "levels of
stewardship" from seed-technology companies, including how much
follow-up work they will commit to with growers who buy their
products, Fields said.
A spokesman for Syngenta did not comment on the meeting.