UPDATE 1-Syngenta shakes off LatAm drought to post sales rise

* Sales rise 7 pct to $4.3 bln, in line with forecast

* Helped by early planting in northern hemisphere

* Expects EBITDA margin to improve further in 2012

ZURICH, April 18 Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, said strong seed sales and an early start to the planting season helped shrug off the impact of a drought in Latin America, as it posted a 7 percent rise in first-quarter sales.

Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as genetically modified seeds, said on Wednesday first-quarter sales rose to $4.3 billion, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll.

"After a strong year in 2011, sales momentum continued in the first quarter, with an excellent start to the season in both Europe and North America," said Chief Executive Mike Mack in a statement on Wednesday.

In Latin America, growth in seed sales of over 40 percent helped to shake off the effects of drought in Argentina and Southern Brazil, Syngenta said.

The Basel-based company expects to further increase its target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at constant exchange rates this year, despite headwinds from currencies and raw materials.

Spiralling prices for wheat, corn and soyabean have encouraged farmers to buy more products from Syngenta and rivals DuPont and Monsanto to help boost yields.

Early U.S. spring planting also helped Monsanto post record second-quarter sales in its seed and genomic business earlier this month.