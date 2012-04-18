UPDATE 1-Syngenta shakes off LatAm drought to post sales rise

* Sales rise 7 pct to $4.3 bln, in line with forecast
* Helped by early planting in northern hemisphere
* Expects EBITDA margin to improve further in 2012
ZURICH, April 18 Syngenta, the world's
largest agrochemicals company, said strong seed sales and an
early start to the planting season helped shrug off the impact
of a drought in Latin America, as it posted a 7 percent rise in
first-quarter sales.
Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as
genetically modified seeds, said on Wednesday first-quarter
sales rose to $4.3 billion, in line with the average estimate in
a Reuters poll.
"After a strong year in 2011, sales momentum continued in
the first quarter, with an excellent start to the season in both
Europe and North America," said Chief Executive Mike Mack in a
statement on Wednesday.
In Latin America, growth in seed sales of over 40 percent
helped to shake off the effects of drought in Argentina and
Southern Brazil, Syngenta said.
The Basel-based company expects to further increase its
target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) at constant exchange rates this year,
despite headwinds from currencies and raw materials.
Spiralling prices for wheat, corn and soyabean have
encouraged farmers to buy more products from Syngenta and rivals
DuPont and Monsanto to help boost yields.
Early U.S. spring planting also helped Monsanto post record
second-quarter sales in its seed and genomic business earlier
this month.