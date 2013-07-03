Syngenta to acquire African corn seed business

ZURICH, July 3 Syngenta said on Wednesday it would to acquire MRI Seed Zambia Ltd and MRI Agro Ltd, a developer, producer and distributor of white corn seed in Zambia.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of 2013, the Swiss company said, without giving further financial details.

MRI's corn germplasm is among Africa's most diverse, incorporating temperate, tropical and sub-tropical material, Syngenta said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)