Syngenta buys parts of Lantmaennen's business in Germany, Poland

ZURICH, June 16 Syngenta AG said on
Monday it had agreed to buy Swedish food, energy and agriculture
group Lantmaennen's winter wheat and oilseed rape breeding and
business operations in Germany and Poland.
The companies did not disclose financial details of the
transaction, which is expected to close in July this year
pending approval by the German competition authority.
The world's largest maker of crop chemicals said the deal
would strengthen its position in the German and Polish cereals
and oilseed rape markets. The two companies will also establish
a research and development programme focused on wheat.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Matt Driskill)