LPC-Syngenta's US$20.2bn acquisition loan set to sign

LONDON, April 1 A US$20.2bn non-recourse bridge
loan backing China National Chemical Corp's (ChemChina)
SFr43bn(US$44.89bn) acquisition of Swiss seeds and pesticides
company Syngenta is set to sign by April 8 after
receiving a strong response from the market, banking sources
said.
The loan finances the strategic M&A deal, which will ensure
China's food security and is the largest foreign acquisition by
a Chinese company.
The financing, which is being raised at Syngenta's operating
company level and was syndicated from London, was significantly
oversubscribed which allowed banks' commitments to be scaled
back.
"It was a big deal, we're down inside our final hold levels,
people have been scaled back and it's a big success. We're very
happy," a senior banker said.
Banks were originally asked to commit large tickets of
US$1.25bn which have now been reduced and all lenders including
the arranging banks are now at their target hold levels.
The deal was underwritten by global co-ordinator HSBC, which
was then joined by bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers China
Citic Bank, Credit Suisse, Rabobank and UniCredit. The deal was
then launched to senior syndication in late February.
A separate US$12.7bn, one-year recourse loan for ChemChina
was launched this week in Asia. That loan is being coordinated
by China Citic Bank, which has sent out a term sheet to a select
group of banks.
China Citic has underwritten a total of US$30bn of debt,
including the US$12.7bn syndicated loan. The remainder is likely
to be taken out with new equity.
Five or six Chinese lenders are reviewing the terms of
ChemChina's loan. The banks invited are expected to have final
hold levels of at least US$1bn each. China Citic is also
expected to send out official invitations to several other
banks.
Commitments on that loan are due on April 15. Appetite for
that deal is expected to be strong from Chinese banks and some
international lenders are also expected to join that deal.
($1 = 0.9579 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Alasdair Reilly)