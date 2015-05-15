Bayer braces for consolidation in crops, seeds

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
FRANKFURT May 15 German drugs and chemicals group Bayer is bracing for further consolidation in the crop chemicals and seeds markets, regardless of the outcome of Monsanto's bid for Syngenta, it said on Friday.
"It remains to be seen when, in what form and with which partners the consolidation will advance," Bayer CropScience Chief Executive said in an emailed response to questions. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Thomas Atkins)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.