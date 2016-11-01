ChemChina extends $43 bln Syngenta buyout offer to Jan 5

ZURICH Nov 1 State-owned China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina) on Tuesday said it has
extended its $43 billion cash offer for Swiss agrichemicals
group Syngenta AG to Jan. 5 while it works to gain
regulatory approval for the deal.
"ChemChina is aiming to obtain the remaining outstanding
regulatory approvals in the first quarter of 2017," the firm
said in a statement.
European Union anti-trust regulators on Friday opened an
in-depth investigation into the deal, China's biggest-ever
foreign acquisition.
