Chemchina extends tender offer for Syngenta to April 28

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
ZURICH Feb 23 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said on Thursday.
The offer had previously been set to expire on March 2.
"As previously stated, extensions to the tender offers are expected to occur until all conditions to the offers are satisfied, including obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals. All of the other terms and conditions of the tender offers remain unchanged," it said in a statement.
Syngenta said this month it expected the deal to close in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51