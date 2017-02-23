Chemchina extends tender offer for Syngenta to April 28

ZURICH Feb 23 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said on Thursday.

The offer had previously been set to expire on March 2.

"As previously stated, extensions to the tender offers are expected to occur until all conditions to the offers are satisfied, including obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals. All of the other terms and conditions of the tender offers remain unchanged," it said in a statement.

Syngenta said this month it expected the deal to close in the second quarter.

