UPDATE 1-ChemChina setting up $5 bln fund to help finance Syngenta bid -Basis Point

* Move is aimed at cutting debt portion of the deal
* $32.9 bln in bridge loans arranged but gearing seen too
high
* The fund would own equity in Syngenta
By Carol Zhong
HONG KONG, Dec 1 China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) is setting up a fund that will aim to raise $5
billion to help finance its purchase of Swiss seeds group
Syngenta, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point.
The financing structure entails investors committing to the
fund, which would in turn own equity in Syngenta, the people
said - a move that would help the state-owned firm lower the
debt burden of its planned $43 billion acquisition.
Overall, ChemChina is targeting about $25 billion in equity
commitments to help fund the largest ever foreign purchase by a
Chinese firm, the people added.
Sources have previously said it has arranged $32.9 billion
in bridge loans with more than 20 lenders, including Chinese,
European and other Asian institutions. That level of gearing is,
however, viewed as too high for comfort by lenders, investors
and analysts alike.
The success of the deal, which still must clear regulatory
hurdles, is key for China which is eager to improve domestic
food production.
Chinese agricultural yields are more than 40 percent lower
than those of most Western countries and China has less than 10
percent of the world's arable land but more than 20 percent of
the world's population, according to Fitch ratings agency.
ChemChina has hired state-run Postal Savings Bank of China
(PSBC) to arrange the fund, the people added, in a
coup for the bank as it only set up its investment banking
department about a year ago.
The sources declined to be identified as the discussions are
confidential. Representatives for ChemChina did not respond to
telephone and emailed requests for comment. PSBC declined to
comment.
PSBC has reached out to potential investors including some
trust companies and investment funds in China, the people added.
In addition to the planned fund, ChemChina has secured $5
billion in equity from Feng Xin Jian Da LP, a fund managed by
CITIC Trust Co Ltd, a unit of conglomerate CITIC Ltd, sources
have previously said.
It was not immediately clear in what other ways ChemChina
aims to boost the equity financing portion of the deal.
EU antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation
into ChemChina's bid in October, saying the companies had not
allayed concerns over the deal. The deadline for the decision
has been pushed back by 10 days to March 29.
(Reporting by Carol Zhong at Basis Point; Additional reporting
by Aizhu Chen in BEIJING and Julie Zhu in HONG KONG; Writing by
Denny Thomas; Editing by Prakash Chakravarti and Edwina Gibbs)