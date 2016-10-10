Syngenta: ChemChina's bridge financing 'committed and irrevocable'

ZURICH Oct 10 Bridge financing is "committed
and irrevocable" for ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of
Syngenta, a spokeswoman for the Swiss chemicals maker
said on Monday, following a report on Chinese news outlet Caixin
that the acquisition had hit a snag.
"We have no comment to make on this article and ChemChina is
proceeding with their refinancing strategy," the spokeswoman
said. "Bridge financing for the transaction is committed and
irrevocable."
State-owned ChemChina is borrowing heavily to buy
seeds-and-pesticides producer Syngenta as the country seeks new
agricultural technology to bolster its growing population's food
supply. Caixin reported that a $15 billion piece of the deal's
funding remains missing, citing several people it said were
close to the deal.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)