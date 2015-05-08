Major Syngenta shareholders would back Monsanto bid around $50 bln

* Cash-and-share offer at 449 Sfr rebuffed by Syngenta
* Syngenta flags deal risks, including from regulators
* Shares in Syngenta close up 19.3 pct at 396.90 Sfr
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, May 8 Major investors in Swiss
agrochemicals firm Syngenta are confident a deal with
Monsanto will come off if the U.S. firm ups its initial
$45 billion bid by at least 10 percent.
After rebuffing the takeover offer earlier on Friday,
Syngenta said the bid fundamentally undervalued the firm and
that its suitor underestimated the risk of competition
regulations challenging a deal.
The offer, which values the firm at 449 Swiss francs a
share, a 36 percent premium to Thursday's closing price, would
create a company with combined sales of more than $31 billion.
Despite the rejection, shares in Syngenta closed up 19.3
percent at 396.90 Swiss francs.
The value of the cash-and-shares bid would need to rise
before top investors would sign up, however.
"The price level is close to what we would consider a good
valuation level but the mix incites us to apply a discount,
mainly due to execution risk," a top-20 investor in Syngenta
said.
"A full cash offer at 450 francs or a fifty-fifty stock and
cash offer at 500 francs would suit us at first sight. Of course
we will deepen our analysis in the coming days to get a clearer
view."
The two biggest investors in Syngenta are asset managers
BlackRock and Capital Research Global Investors, both with a
combined stake across their various funds of around 5 percent,
Thomson Reuters data showed. At a fund level, the biggest
investor is U.S. hedge fund Harbor Capital Advisors, through its
Harbor International Fund, which holds around a 2.7 percent
stake in the company, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Emailed requests for comment from fund managers at the two
firms were not immediately answered.
Cedric Lecamp, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset
Management, the 17th-biggest investor in Syngenta, said in
emailed comments he also thought the price would need to rise.
"We think a deal gets done above 500 (francs). Good for our
Pictet Agriculture fund shareholders near term but being
agricultural equity focused investors, we would be losing a best
in class investment opportunity in the longer term," he said.
The Pictet Agriculture fund, up nearly 10 percent
year-to-date, holds nearly 4 percent of its assets in Syngenta
stock, making it the fund's sixth-biggest investment, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Despite having some "unique" assets, the current management
of Syngenta had "over-promised and under-delivered" and so a
deal would be welcome, as long as the price got closer to 500
Swiss francs, a third top-20 investor said.
"On a two-to-three year view, we see a standalone valuation
of around 450 (francs), so in effect they're offering fair value
for the company two years out. It fails to reflect any strategic
premium or any synergies," from cost cutting or the benefits of
a lower tax bill should Monsanto move its headquarters to
Switzerland, the investor said.
An overlap in the shareholder register of both companies of
around 30 percent should help a deal to be struck, and
regulatory issues should be surmountable, although there would
need to be a "sizeable" break fee, he added.
The wildcard could be a competing offer, he said, citing
Dupont, Dow Chemical or a coalition of Bayer
, BASF or possible Asian competitors, but
either way, the offer on the table would need to rise.
"If we get an extra 50 Swiss francs a share, or something in
that ballpark, we'd be happy to help support the board in
completing such a process," he added.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Mark Potter)