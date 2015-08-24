UPDATE 2-Monsanto sweetens offer for Syngenta, values firm at $47 bln -source

(Adds details of bid, background on previous bid, investors)
By Mike Stone and P.J. Huffstutter
NEW YORK and CHICAGO Aug 24 U.S.-based Monsanto
Co sweetened its offer to buy Switzerland's Syngenta AG
, valuing the company at around $47 billion as it tries
to lure the Swiss firm to the negotiating table, a person
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Monsanto, which wants to combine its world-leading seeds
business with Syngenta's own seeds and pesticides, raised its
offer to 470 Swiss francs ($501.98) per share from CHF 449 per
share, the person said.
The increased offer, which sent Syngenta's shares jumping,
is aimed at ending the stalemate between the two firms. Syngenta
rejected a previous proposal in April and has refused to open
its books to its rival.
Monsanto's sweetened offer is primarily comprised of an
increase to the cash portion of its cash and stock proposal, the
person added.
Some top investors had been pushing Syngenta to at least sit
down with Monsanto and seek a better offer. Cedric Lecamp,
senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management, the
17th-biggest investor in Syngenta, told Reuters earlier this
year he thought a deal could get done above 500 Swiss francs.
A Sanford C. Bernstein survey earlier this month of nearly
100 current and former Syngenta investors found that about 92
percent were in favor of a negotiated deal, and would accept a 5
percent higher offer from Monsanto. The average acceptable offer
price among the investors was 473 Swiss francs, according to the
report.
The new offer also includes an increase in the break-up fee
to $3 billion from $2 billion if the transaction is blocked by
regulators or falls apart for other reasons, the person said.
The offer is not necessarily Monsanto's best and final bid,
and the door could be open to negotiations if Syngenta engages,
according to the person familiar with the matter.
A representative for Syngenta, the world's largest maker of
farming pesticides, told Reuters on Monday, "There is no comment
to make." A spokeswoman for Monsanto, the world's leading seed
company, declined to comment.
The increased offer was first reported by Bloomberg on
Monday.
SPARRING
The value of Monsanto's share and cash offer has been
challenged by a souring U.S. agricultural economy and the recent
ructions in the global financial markets.
Its stock price has fallen nearly 20 percent in the past
three months, as grain prices remain soft and U.S. grain exports
are hampered by a strong dollar. Its market capitalization is
now about $45.6 billion.
Syngenta's U.S. listed shares jumped 10 percent on Monday
after closing in Zurich at 357.6 Swiss francs a share, putting
the company's market value at roughly $35.5 billion.
While Monsanto has so far ruled out taking its bid hostile,
sparring between the two companies has become increasingly tense
with both launching websites promoting their cause and
executives from each meeting investors.
Monsanto, which courted Syngenta twice previously without
success, has argued the deal will make both firms more efficient
by developing seeds and pesticides in tandem and integrating
sales and distribution strategies for the two product
categories.
Syngenta has argued the deal faces tough regulatory hurdles
that Monsanto has not addressed and that the offer undervalues
the company.
"We said no in 2011, we said no in 2012, we said no in 2015.
What part of no don't they understand?" Chief Executive Michael
Mack told a press conference in July at the group's Basel,
Switzerland headquarters.
Monsanto has promised to sell off Syngenta's overlapping
seed and chemical assets if it wins control of the Swiss
company. But the deal could still face regulatory challenges in
the U.S., Brazil, China and elsewhere, creating hurdles that
could delay or force major concessions to the deal, should it go
forward.
($1 = 0.9363 Swiss francs)
