UPDATE 1-Monsanto, Syngenta hire US banks to advise on possible takeover -sources

* Deal may cost Monsanto up to $40 bln in cash -sources
* Monsanto said to make initial offer of $45 bln - Bloomberg
* Offer at 35 pct premium to Syngenta's Thursday close -
Bloomberg
* Monsanto may need partner to clinch deal -source
* BASF and Dow Chemical among other potential suitors
-source
(Adds offer details from Bloomberg report in paragraphs 5-7)
By Pamela Barbaglia and Arno Schuetze
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 8 Agricultural companies
Monsanto and Syngenta are working with
investment banks on a takeover deal that would create an
industry behemoth with combined sales of more than $31 billion,
three sources familiar with the matter said.
Swiss crop chemicals maker Syngenta is working with Goldman
Sachs to assess the merits of a sale to the world's
largest seeds company Monsanto, which is being advised by Morgan
Stanley, the sources said.
Rumours of talks between the two companies gained momentum
at the end of April, sending shares in Syngenta to a record high
of 351 Swiss francs on May 4 before easing amid a broad decline
in equity markets.
Spokesmen at Monsanto, Syngenta, Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley declined to comment.
Monsanto made an initial offer to buy Syngenta for about $45
billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. (bloom.bg/1Ilb9n2)
U.S.-based Monsanto offered about 450 Swiss francs ($487.59)
per share, representing a premium of 35 percent to Syngenta's
closing price on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.
Basel-based Syngenta rejected the offer, though left it open
for Monsanto to make another offer or start talks, Bloomberg
reported.
Monsanto, which initially approached Syngenta last year, has
long been interested in its Swiss rival and the potential to
base itself in Switzerland and benefit from lower taxes, one of
the sources told Reuters.
Following attempts by the U.S. Treasury to clamp down on
such moves, known as tax inversion, Monsanto may have to buy
Syngenta in a cash rather than stock transaction and would be
unable to redomicile in Switzerland, an industry source said.
The St Louis-based group, however, might struggle to finance
such a deal, which could cost up to $40 billion, and may need to
find a partner to take on Syngenta's U.S. seeds business before
launching a takeover bid, another person familiar with industry
said.
Monsanto foresees strong benefits from a takeover of
Syngenta, which makes heavy research and development (R&D)
investments in crop technology to increase the average
productivity of crops such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane and
cereals.
Monsanto, meanwhile, is focused on conventional and biotech
seeds and last year raised its R&D spending to $1.7 billion from
$1.5 billion in 2013.
"There is a clear strategic logic to a deal," one of the
industry sources said. "Syngenta is the only available target in
crop protection. It's no wonder Monsanto continues to circle the
company."
A deal would come as prospects for genetically modified (GM)
crops are improving in the European Union after a change in its
legislation unlocked a stalled approval process. Monsanto owns
the only GM product approved for cultivation in the EU, a
modified maize.
Despite the two companies' cultural affinity, a merger may
be challenged by antitrust regulators, primarily in North
America, where the two groups are already seen as market leaders
in the seeds industry.
Syngenta would need to go through a portfolio clean-up and
carve out its U.S. corn and soybean businesses, said a banker
close to other potential bidders weighing their options, hoping
to derail a deal that would reshape the industry.
RIVAL SUITORS?
German chemicals company BASF and U.S.
petrochemicals group Dow Chemical could be among
possible bidders for all or parts of Syngenta, one of the
sources said.
He mentioned Chinese state-owned firm, China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina), as another possible buyer with strong
appetite to bulk up its European presence, though Syngenta may
be reluctant to cede control to an Asian rival.
"No one wants to make the first move," the source said.
"Everyone is waiting to see the level of the first bid before
reacting."
Syngenta has not been open for any deal, another source
said. "They are a proud Swiss company. They see themselves as
market leader and wouldn't agree to anything without a fight."
Spokesmen at BASF and Dow Chemical declined to comment,
while representatives of ChemChina were not immediately
available for comment.
Syngenta, which was formed in 2000 by the merger of Novartis
Agribusiness and Zeneca Agrochemicals, also competes with Bayer
CropScience and DuPont Pioneer.
(Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Stone in New
York, Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Avik Das in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Goodman and Gopakumar Warrier)