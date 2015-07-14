Paulson's hedge fund takes stake in Syngenta -sources

| July 14
July 14 Hedge fund Paulson & Co has taken a
stake in Syngenta AG,, and could push for the board of
directors of the Swiss pesticide maker to accept a takeover
offer from U.S. seed company Monsanto Co, people
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, made a $45
billion bid for Syngenta that the Swiss company rejected. The
U.S. company is still working on a deal and could decide to
increase its bid.
Paulson & Co, headed by billionaire John Paulson, became
famous after betting that the U.S. housing bubble would burst.
The people familiar with the matter asked not to be named
because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Paulson has purchased shares of potential acquisition
targets in the past in contested mergers such as that of drug
companies Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Inc..
Paulson & Co was said to have began amassing its stake in
June one of the people said.
Bloomberg LP reported Paulson's stake earlier today.
(Reporting By Mike Stone; Editing by David Gregorio)