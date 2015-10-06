Vilmorin plays down interest in Syngenta vegetable seeds unit

| PARIS
PARIS Oct 6 France's Vilmorin
confirmed on Tuesday it would look at Syngenta's
vegetable seeds business if the Swiss company were to sell but
stressed that the benefits were not obvious and the price might
be too high.
Vilmorin, the world's second-largest vegetable seeds
producer, is facing pressure to say whether it will bid for
Syngenta's equivalent business.
The Swiss group, whose main business is making pesticides,
needs to offer tangible rewards to shareholders after it turned
its back on a $47 billion bid from Monsanto.
Vilmorin had said in July it would consider Syngenta's seed
assets after Monsanto said it would divest them to win
regulatory approval for its proposed takeover.
"Vilmorin's history has shown that we can be bold when it's
worth it but that we don't do just anything," Vilmorin CEO
Emmanuel Rougier told reporters.
"We are speaking about investment levels that are so high
that potential obstacles need to be lifted before we dare go for
it."
These obstacles include a lack of clarity on assets Syngenta
would put up for sale, a difference in structure between the two
companies that would complicate integration and a risk of
dominant positions on several markets, he said.
Analysts have put the value of Syngenta's vegetable seeds
business at between $1.6 and $2.5 billion. That would make it a
big deal for Vilmorin which has a market capitalisation of only
1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion).
Chief Financial Officer Daniel Jacquemond did not rule out a
capital increase were it needed.
However, Rougier noted that both companies had their main
markets in Europe and North America, reducing the benefits of a
merger.
"If we look tomorrow where we could expand, it's in Asia and
Africa and it's not Syngenta which will bring us this because
they are not better there than we are," Rougier said.
Vilmorin expects operating margin to remain stable next year
after posting poor performances for 2014/15 on Monday due to
sharp losses in its grain business, hit by lower maize sowings
and difficult economic conditions in Ukraine and Russia.
The company sees a 5 percent rise in its vegetable
activities in the next fiscal year from 615 million euros,
while grains would "maybe" remain stable at 595 million euros
although the company pointed to still uncertain markets in the
Black Sea region.
Vilmorin shares were down 2.7 percent to 65.33 euros by 1310
GMT.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Keith Weir)