版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 29日 星期一 13:49 BJT

Syngenta appoints Jon Parr as Chief Operating Officer

ZURICH, Sept 29 Syngenta said on Monday it had appointed Jon Parr as Chief Operating Officer for the regions Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and Latin America.

Parr will take over from John Atkin, who is due to retire at the end of 2014, Syngenta said.

Parr, who has worked for Syngenta since 1987, has held the role of head of Global Crops and Assets since the start of 2014, the Swiss firm said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐