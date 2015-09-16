Syngenta highlights crop protection in R&D Day presentation

ZURICH, Sept 16 Swiss agrichemicals group
Syngenta will highlight 15 new and pipeline products
in its crop protection portfolio with peak sales over $6 billion
during its research and development (R&D) day presentation on
Wednesday, it said.
Under pressure to perform after rejecting a takeover
approach from Monsanto, Syngenta said it would showcase
its crop protection technology pipeline, focusing on nine new
active ingredients with combined peak sales potential of over
$3.6 billion.
In seeds and traits, corn trait revenue was set to more than
double by 2020, it said. "We have recently achieved technical
proof of concept in hybrid wheat. Commercialization is expected
to start by the end of the decade, with peak sales potential of
more than $3 billion," it added on its website.
here
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)