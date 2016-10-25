Syngenta says ChemChina deal to stretch into Q1 2017

ZURICH Oct 25 Syngenta, the world's
largest pesticides maker being taken over by state-owned
ChemChina, expects the deal to stretch into the first quarter of
next year, it said on Tuesday, missing its original forecast for
it to close this year.
"In a context of industry consolidation, regulators in the
EU and elsewhere have recently requested a large amount of
additional information, and we now expect the regulatory process
to extend into the first quarter of 2017. ChemChina and Syngenta
remain fully committed to the transaction and are confident of
its closure," Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald said in a statement.
It reported third-quarter sales of $2.5 billion, down 3
percent at constant exchange rates compared with the third
quarter of 2015. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average
expected sales to ease 0.5 percent to $2.6 billion.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)