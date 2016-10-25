UPDATE 1-Syngenta says ChemChina deal to stretch into 2017

* Reassures investors takeover by ChemChina will go ahead
* Syngenta says expects deal to close in Q1 2017
By Michael Shields and Oliver Hirt
ZURICH, Oct 25 Syngenta, the world's
largest pesticides maker, on Tuesday moved to reassure investors
that the planned $43 billion takeover by ChemChina will go ahead
even though it will miss the original forecast for the deal to
close this year.
"In a context of industry consolidation, regulators in the
EU and elsewhere have recently requested a large amount of
additional information and we now expect the regulatory process
to extend into the first quarter of 2017," Chief Executive Erik
Fyrwald said in a statement.
"ChemChina and Syngenta remain fully committed to the
transaction and are confident of its closure."
Shares in Basel-based Syngenta fell as much as 9 percent on
Monday after the European Commission triggered doubts about
state-owned Chinese chemical company ChemChina's bid
for the Swiss group.
Fyrwald told Reuters that a swamped Commission had not had a
chance to provide substantive feedback and he expects the
anti-trust watchdog to take its regulatory review to a second
phase once the Oct. 28 deadline for fast-track approval passes.
"I think it is likely and we are expecting it, but it is not
certain," he said in a telephone interview, emphasising that he
expects the deal to close around the end of the first quarter of
next year.
He dismissed suggestions that the deal could be complicated
by a merger of ChemChina and Chinese peer Sinochem.
"We talk to ChemChina regularly on a range of issues, as you
can imagine, and they have repeatedly assured us that they are
not in any discussions about merging with Sinochem," he said.
Syngenta reported third-quarter sales of $2.5 billion, down
3 percent year on year at constant exchange rates. The average
forecast from analysts polled by Reuters was for sales to ease
0.5 percent to $2.6 billion.
Finance chief Mark Patrick said the company expects an
"extremely challenging market" in 2017, given current crop
prices, but that margins should still imprpove.
Shares in Syngenta were seen 0.1 percent higher in
pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer.
