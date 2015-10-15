Syngenta Q3 sales fall 12 pct, lag expectations

ZURICH Oct 15 Third-quarter sales at Swiss
agricultural chemicals group Syngenta AG fell 12
percent year on year to $2.62 billion, it said on Thursday,
missing market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected sales to
fall 5.3 percent to $2.818 billion.
It said full-year sales at constant exchange rates were
expected to be around last year's level while earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would show
a double-digit increase. "Reported sales continue to be
affected by the strength of the dollar, and reported EBITDA is
likely to show a mid-single digit decline," it added.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin)