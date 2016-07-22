Syngenta H1 profit squeezed by weak crop markets, Latam region

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 22 Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds maker being taken over by state-owned ChemChina, reported a worse-than-expected drop in first-half profit, hurt by weak agricultural markets and a continued decline of its Latin American business.
Group net income declined 13 percent to $1.06 billion, below the $1.28 billion expected on average in a Reuters poll of analysts.
A 7 percent decline in sales to $7.09 billion fell short of the market view of $7.22 billion.
It reiterated that it still expected the takeover by ChemChina to be wrapped up by the end of the year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.