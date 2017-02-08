版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 14:19 BJT

Syngenta sees ChemChina takeover closing in Q2

ZURICH Feb 8 Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta expects its $43 billion takeover by ChemChina to close in the second quarter of 2017, it said on Wednesday while proposing to omit a regular dividend for 2016.

"ChemChina and Syngenta have made significant progress towards achieving the necessary regulatory approvals and closing the transaction," it said, noting it had won approvals from 13 regulatory authorities.

It was awaiting approvals from Brazil, Canada, China, the EU, India, Mexico and the United States. "ChemChina and Syngenta remain fully committed to the transaction and are confident of its closure," it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐