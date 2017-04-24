ChemChina target Syngenta sees Q1 sales drop 1 pct

DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 28
FRANKFURT, April 24 Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds group that is being acquired by ChemChina , said first quarter sales slipped 1 percent to $3.74 billion as growth in Asian corn seed markets were offset by lower demand for fungicides and herbicides in Latin America.
"While conditions for growers at the start of 2017 remain difficult, our business is steady and currencies are no longer a drag on our performance," said Chief Executive Officer Erik Fyrwald.
The group reiterated its 2017 target for low single digit growth in sales, an improvement in the EBITDA margin and strong free cash flow generation.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by John Revill)
