UPDATE 2-Syngenta promises $1 bln in cost cuts by 2018 as profit drops

By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Feb 5 Syngenta is aiming to
increase cost-cutting to $1 billion a year by 2018, the world's
No. 1 crop chemicals maker said on Wednesday after disappointing
the market with an 11 percent fall in profit for last year.
Earnings were hit by higher seed production costs, a
writedown on seed inventories and lower-than-expected sales in
crop protection in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Mike Mack
told Reuters.
Mack has changed Syngenta's sales model so that a single
account manager sells farmers everything from seeds and
pesticides to fertilisers and support services, and he aims to
boost sales to $25 billion by 2025 from $14.69 billion in 2013.
On Wednesday, he pledged to take a more disciplined approach
to costs after net profit came in at $1.64 billion, missing the
average forecast of $1.7 billion in a Reuters poll. Last year
the company made cost savings of $460 million.
Syngenta's unfavorable product mix also hurt profitability,
with sales of low-margin non-selective herbicides up 24 percent
while sales of its higher margin seeds slipped 1 percent, J.
Safra Sarasin analyst Philipp Gamper said.
"I think the reshuffling of the organisation may have cost
them a bit of momentum on the operating level," said Gamper, who
has a 'neutral' rating on the stock.
Vontobel analyst Patrick Rafaisz, who rates the stock a
'buy', said he was cheered by the new efficiency programme which
he thinks should help improve Syngenta's financial performance
after a disappointing 2013.
Shares in Syngenta, which have fallen 10 percent this year,
fell 3.3 percent to 306.6 francs by 0939 GMT, compared with a
0.6 percent weaker European chemicals sector.
The stock trades at 14.9 times forward earnings, at a
discount to U.S. rival Monsanto's 19.3 times, but at a
premium to DuPont's 14.0 times.
Sales growth of 5 percent at constant currency rates lagged
the 10 percent growth reported by Monsanto and the 13 percent
higher sales in DuPont's agriculture business for 2013.
Gamper said Syngenta has suffered from its weaker position
in corn and soybean seeds than peers. Seed sales for those
products dropped 8 percent while the smaller area of diverse
field crops rose 18 percent.
Syngenta forecast an improvement in its gross margins this
year and said cost savings should offset investments in research
and development.
It reported a margin on earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 19.7 percent, down
from 21.9 percent on the year. In 2015, it expects to come in at
the lower end of its target for an EBITDA margin in the range of
22 to 24 percent.
The cost savings should help it raise the margin to 24 to 26
percent by 2018, it said.
The company said it would pay a dividend of 10 francs per
share, up 5 percent, and flagged further increases. Analysts in
a Reuters poll had forecast a dividend of 10.40 francs.
