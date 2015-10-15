UPDATE 3-Syngenta sales fall 12 pct on Brazil weakness

* Q3 sales $2.62 bln vs Reuters poll $2.82 bln, down 12 pct
* Weakness in Brazil's real erodes value of sales
* Syngenta expands GM corn trait deal with KWS, Limagrain
ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Oct 15 Third-quarter sales at
Swiss agricultural chemicals group Syngenta AG fell by
more than expected as the weak currency in Brazil, its
second-largest market, eroded the value of overseas business.
The company is under pressure to boost shareholder returns
after fending off a $47 billion takeover approach from U.S.
seeds rival Monsanto in August.
Sales fell 12 percent to $2.62 billion, whereas analysts
polled by Reuters had on average expected only a 5 percent
decline to $2.82 billion.
"Sharp depreciation of the (Brazilian) real in the quarter
created major market disruptions. Because of its suddenness we
were not immediately able to increase prices to compensate,"
finance chief John Ramsay told analysts in a conference call.
The company planned to push up prices in Latin America, he
added.
Syngenta said its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would fall by a figure of
around 5 percent this year because of currency effects.
Brazil's real hit an all-time low in September amid a
political crisis coupled with an economy in recession, which has
also proved a headache for rivals.
The shares dropped 2.7 percent to a more than nine-month
low, amid rising scepticism about the group's medium-term
profitability and sales targets.
"The expected growth from 2016 is fraught with uncertainty
because of potentially longer-lasting market weakness," Zuercher
Kantonalbank analysts said.
Rival DuPont this month cut its full-year operating
profit forecast by 11 percent, citing weak pesticides and seeds
demand in Brazil.
Also this month, Monsanto said it expected low prices for
agricultural produce to squeeze results well into 2016 and
unveiled plans to cut 2,600 jobs.
Latin America typically accounts for about 45 percent of
Syngenta's total sales in the second half.
Brazil, which is a big producer of soybeans, sugarcane and
maize, was Syngenta's second-most important market in 2014,
generating 19 percent of sales.
In Brazil, low commodity prices weighed on pesticides and
seeds markets, as did the sharp currency depreciation and tight
credit conditions for farmers, the Swiss company said.
The company maintained its 2015 target of an improvement in
its EBITDA margin from 19.3 percent last year, helped by cost
cutting efforts.
It will also get a boost from a $200 million upfront payment
from selling some rights to genetically modified corn traits to
Germany's KWS and France's Limagrain.
As part of an expansion of its licensing collaboration with
the two companies and their joint ventures AgReliant and
Genective, Syngenta also stands to receive future royalty and
milestone payments over 20 years.
Syngenta last month unveiled plans to buy back more than $2
billion of stock to boost shareholder returns after rejecting
Monsanto's takeover approach, and is putting its vegetable seeds
business on the block to fund the measure.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Ludwig Burger; Editing by
David Clarke and Keith Weir)