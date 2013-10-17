版本:
2013年 10月 17日

Syngenta says 2013 earnings depend on Latam as Q3 sales meet view

ZURICH Oct 17 Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, said earnings for the year would depend on the progress of Latin American planting season as it reported third-quarter sales in line with expectations.

Sales at Syngenta rose 11 percent at constant currency rates in the third-quarter to $2.9 billion compared to the average analyst forecast for $2.93 billion in a Reuters poll.

The company is banking on innovation and a more integrated business that supplies farmers with everything from seeds and pesticides to fertilisers and support services, to boost sales to $25 billion by 2020, from $14.2 billion last year, a target it confirmed on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
