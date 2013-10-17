Syngenta says 2013 earnings depend on Latam as Q3 sales meet view

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
ZURICH Oct 17 Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, said earnings for the year would depend on the progress of Latin American planting season as it reported third-quarter sales in line with expectations.
Sales at Syngenta rose 11 percent at constant currency rates in the third-quarter to $2.9 billion compared to the average analyst forecast for $2.93 billion in a Reuters poll.
The company is banking on innovation and a more integrated business that supplies farmers with everything from seeds and pesticides to fertilisers and support services, to boost sales to $25 billion by 2020, from $14.2 billion last year, a target it confirmed on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.