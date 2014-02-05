版本:
Syngenta plans cost cuts as 2013 net profit drops

ZURICH Feb 5 Syngenta, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals, said Wednesday it plans to step up its focus on costs as it reported a 11 percent drop in full-year profit.

The Basel-based firm said net profit last year stood at $1.64 billion, compared to the average forecast for $1.7 billion in a Reuters poll.

Syngenta warned in October that full-year earnings would be lower than it had expected due to a $170 million writedown on seed stocks and unfavourable currency rates.

Sales at Syngenta rose 5 percent at constant currency rates to $14.69 billion, compared to the poll forecast for $14.82 billion.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
