Syngenta plans cost cuts as 2013 net profit drops

ZURICH Feb 5 Syngenta, the world's
largest maker of crop chemicals, said Wednesday it plans to step
up its focus on costs as it reported a 11 percent drop in
full-year profit.
The Basel-based firm said net profit last year stood at
$1.64 billion, compared to the average forecast for $1.7 billion
in a Reuters poll.
Syngenta warned in October that full-year earnings would be
lower than it had expected due to a $170 million writedown on
seed stocks and unfavourable currency rates.
Sales at Syngenta rose 5 percent at constant currency rates
to $14.69 billion, compared to the poll forecast for $14.82
billion.
