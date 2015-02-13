Syngenta mulls counterclaims to biotech corn lawsuits - filing

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 13 Syngenta AG may file
counterclaims against some of the more than 750 U.S. grain
farmers and exporters who have sued the seed maker over its
sales of a type of biotech corn seed that disrupted trading with
China last year, a regulatory filing shows.
Syngenta, the world's largest crop chemicals company, is
"assessing the scope for potential counterclaims" in response to
lawsuits over Agrisure Viptera corn, also known as MIR 162,
according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
A company spokesman did not immediately respond to questions
on Friday.
Last year, global grain handlers Cargill Inc and
Archer Daniels Midland Co, along with hundreds of
farmers, sued Syngenta for damages stemming from China's
rejections of shipments of U.S. crops that contained Viptera
corn.
At the time, the trait was approved for planting in the
United States but not for import by China, a major corn buyer.
As of Jan. 28, 762 lawsuits had been filed against Syngenta
in state and federal courts, according to the SEC filing.
Syngenta says the claims are without merit.
Syngenta's consideration of counterclaims is "a lot of
puffery," said lawyer Paul Hanly of Simmons Hanly Conroy, which
is representing clients suing the seed maker.
"I'm really hard-pressed to see what the theory would be,
other than some sort of disparagement claim," he said, adding
that he believes a disparagement counterclaim would be baseless.
Representatives of Cargill and ADM did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Farmers and exporters suing Syngenta accuse the company of
misleading the U.S. farm industry about the timeline for import
approval by China.
In April 2014, the U.S. National Grain and Feed Association
estimated that Beijing's rejections of shipments containing
Viptera corn cost the U.S. agriculture industry at least $1
billion.
Late last year, China approved imports of Viptera corn.
Lawsuits against Syngenta have been consolidated in Syngenta
AG MIR162 Corn Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of
Kansas, No 14-md-02591.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Paul Simao)