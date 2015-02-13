Syngenta mulls counterclaims to biotech corn lawsuits - filing

CHICAGO Feb 13 Syngenta AG may file counterclaims against some of the more than 750 U.S. grain farmers and exporters who have sued the seed maker over its sales of a type of biotech corn seed that disrupted trading with China last year, a regulatory filing shows.

Syngenta, the world's largest crop chemicals company, is "assessing the scope for potential counterclaims" in response to lawsuits over Agrisure Viptera corn, also known as MIR 162, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to questions on Friday.

Last year, global grain handlers Cargill Inc and Archer Daniels Midland Co, along with hundreds of farmers, sued Syngenta for damages stemming from China's rejections of shipments of U.S. crops that contained Viptera corn.

At the time, the trait was approved for planting in the United States but not for import by China, a major corn buyer.

As of Jan. 28, 762 lawsuits had been filed against Syngenta in state and federal courts, according to the SEC filing. Syngenta says the claims are without merit.

Syngenta's consideration of counterclaims is "a lot of puffery," said lawyer Paul Hanly of Simmons Hanly Conroy, which is representing clients suing the seed maker.

"I'm really hard-pressed to see what the theory would be, other than some sort of disparagement claim," he said, adding that he believes a disparagement counterclaim would be baseless.

Representatives of Cargill and ADM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Farmers and exporters suing Syngenta accuse the company of misleading the U.S. farm industry about the timeline for import approval by China.

In April 2014, the U.S. National Grain and Feed Association estimated that Beijing's rejections of shipments containing Viptera corn cost the U.S. agriculture industry at least $1 billion.

Late last year, China approved imports of Viptera corn.

Lawsuits against Syngenta have been consolidated in Syngenta AG MIR162 Corn Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of Kansas, No 14-md-02591. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Paul Simao)